New York nurses create cancer inpatient admission protocol

Two nurses at Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center developed a tool that standardizes patient education and safety admission protocol.

Hector Tirado, BSN, and Amanda Blackburn, BSN, RN, created an inpatient admissions checklist as part of their nurse residency training, according to a hospital news release. The pair created the tool after surveying colleagues and releasing a working draft that was updated as they received feedback. They created a template for nurses and nursing aides.

"The admissions process can be very overwhelming," Mr. Tirado said in the release. "There are a lot of moving parts. We created a system to make the experience uniform and standardized so every patient is getting the same education."

The checklist covers topics ranging from placing precaution signage on the door to verifying patient information to patient education on how to use the call bell. The tool increased patient safety and comfort as well as made nurses more confident, according to the release.

Mr. Tirado and Ms. Blackburn presented their checklist at the Oncology Nursing Society Congress.