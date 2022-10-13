New at-home kit could detect breast cancer

Fayetteville, Ark.-based Namida Lab launched the first at-home product that could detect breast cancer using tears, news station KFOR reported Oct. 13.

Auria is the first at-home breast health assessment test; users place a strip inside their lower eyelid for five minutes before shipping the sample to be tested, according to the report.

"Along with the test, you also get a 15-minute consultation with a breast health specialist," Anna Daily, PhD, chief scientific officer for Namida Lab, told KFOR. "These are nurses; we have radiology technicians, ultrasound technicians who have spent their careers working with women and breast health."