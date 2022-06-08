Mount Sinai Medical Center taps new cancer center director

Miami Beach, Fla.-based Mount Sinai Medical Center named Steven Hochwald, MD, the inaugural director of Mount Sinai's new Irma and Norman Braman Cancer Center on June 7.

Dr. Hochwald is a pancreatic and gastrointestinal surgical oncologist. He brings over 30 years of experience to the role.

"Dr. Hochwald will usher in a new era of patient-focused care, as we prepare for the building of the Braman Cancer Center on our main campus in Miami Beach, which is expected to be completed in 2025," Gino Santorio, president and CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center, said in a written statement. "Dr. Hochwald is focused on expanding oncological services, such as adaptive radiation therapy and robotic surgeries. He will also lead the way in advancing technological resources and developing clinical trials and multidisciplinary clinics for cancer patients."