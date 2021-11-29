Montana hospital hires new oncologist after terminating long-time physician

Helena, Mont.-based St. Peter's Health named Elizabeth Bigger, MD, the system's new oncologist and hematologist, according to a Nov. 22 press release.

The Cancer Care Center has been enlisting the help of temporary oncologists after removing Tom Weiner, MD, in November 2020 after 24 years at the hospital for allegedly harming patients.

While a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by patients in support of Dr. Weiner, the physician filed his own wrongful termination lawsuit against the system, which is set to be heard on Nov. 14, 2022, the Independent Record reported.

"This is a huge step forward in rebuilding our cancer care program and delivering on our promise to be the gold standard for cancer and hematology care in Helena," said St. Peter's Health Medical Group President Todd Wampler, MD. "Dr. Bigger not only has elite training and an impressive background, her care philosophy and practices align strongly with evidence-based medicine and the team-centered culture we are cultivating at St. Peter’s."

Dr. Bigger has more than 15 years of experience providing oncology and hematology care, and currently practices at Mass General Cancer Center in Boston. She will begin seeing patients at St. Peter's in February 2022.