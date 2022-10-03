Moffitt launches health equity program

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center launched a health equity program Oct. 3 to improve cancer health disparities locally and nationally.

The initiative, Moffitt Health Equity Partners, allows businesses to fund projects specifically designed to improve healthcare access and resources for underserved communities. It is an offshoot of the institution's George Edgecomb Society, created in honor of Hillsborough County's first Black judge and which raises money for initiatives to address cancer health disparities.

"Many businesses want to strengthen their communities by improving health equity, but they're not sure how to do it on their own," said Cathy Grant, vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Moffitt. "By working with Moffitt Health Equity Partners, companies invest in research-tested programs designed to prevent cancer and increase treatment in underserved communities."