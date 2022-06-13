Michigan cancer center partners with national oncology network

Grand Rapids-based Cancer and Hematology Centers of Western Michigan and OneOncology, a national platform for independent oncology practices, entered a partnership to expand the center's cancer care services, Grand Rapids Business Journal reported last week.

The June 9 report said the partnership will bring "analytics, clinical technology and national connections."

"By aligning with other leading oncology practices, our participation in OneOncology brings the technology and data that will place CHCWM at the forefront of value-based contracting arrangements with employers and payers — a must to provide patient-centric, high-quality cancer care in our communities," said Mark Campbell, MD, president of Cancer and Hematology Centers of Western Michigan.