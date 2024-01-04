Mayo Clinic plans $9M cancer center expansion

Mayo Clinic is launching a $9 million expansion and renovation to its New Prague cancer center beginning in 2024.

"Our plans include creating additional capacity for patients, modernizing the facility, and improving efficiency by bringing the cancer and infusion therapy practices together into a combined location," James Hebl, MD, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota, said in a system press release.

Updates also include integrating the oncology department, enhancing patient privacy, adding eight infusion therapy bays and two private rooms, improving patient flow and wayfinding, and creating a dedicated provider officer, nurse station and break room.