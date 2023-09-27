Mass General Cancer Center gets largest donation in history

Boston-based Mass General Cancer Center has received the largest philanthropic gift in its history to be put toward future cancer research, according to a Sept. 27 news release.

The amount, however, is not being disclosed, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. But, it is enough to provide annual funding to support new research projects, award annually to projects of a certain caliber, purchase advanced technologies to support research efforts and establish an endowment, according to the release.

The cancer center's research division will also be renamed the Krantz Family Center for Cancer Research, after the family that made the donation.

Fifty Mass Gen faculty members work in the cancer center furthering improvements in cancer genomics, proteomics, cell biology, molecular diagnostics, drug discovery and cellular immune therapies.