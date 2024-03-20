IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center to create lung cancer research center

The Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center has received a $20 million gift to put toward the development of a new research for lung cancer.

Julie Wood donated the money in honor of her late husband, Tom Wood, a well-known auto executive in Indianapolis, who died in 2019 after a battle with lung cancer. The gift will support efforts to advance lung cancer prevention efforts, improve early detection and the development of personalized therapy, according to a March 19 news release.

About $11 million will be put toward a research fund to advance the discovery of treatments and therapies; $7 million will support endowed funding to recruit additional lung cancer researchers and an executive team to lead the Tom and Julie Wood Center for Lung Cancer Research; $2 million will also support the End Lung Cancer Now initiative.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide.