Fox Chase expands cancer care to New Jersey

Philadelphia-based Fox Chase Cancer Center has expanded to New Jersey with its first oncology office.

The new office, in Voorhees, offers services in urologic oncology, including prostate cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, adrenal mass, testicular cancer, penile cancer, ureteral cancer, and urethral cancer. It also offers plastic and reconstructive surgery consultations in breast, head and neck sarcomas, and radiation oncology consults for prostate and bladder cancer patients.

"Roughly 20% of our current patients come to one of our Philadelphia locations from New Jersey," Robert Uzzo, MD, president and CEO of Fox Chase, said in a March 28 system news release. "We are very excited to now be able to offer care closer to home for these patients."