Florida hospital opens new cancer care tower

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital is set to open the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute Oncology Tower Nov. 15, local CBS affiliate 10 Tampa Bay reports.

The eight-floor facility features 56 private suites, nine operating rooms, an education center and clinical conference space.

"The center also provides integrative care services, offering an array of patient navigation based on cancer type, with counseling and support services unique to each patient, their diagnosis and their needs," the hospital said in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay.

About 50 percent of people diagnosed with cancer in the community left the county for cancer care, which prompted plans for the center, hospital officials said.

"This is something that the community really deserves," said Richard Brown, MD, medical director of the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute. "We're going to be able to offer pretty much any kind of treatment here in one location," he told the news outlet.