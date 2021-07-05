5 recent cancer center constructions, expansions

Here are five hospitals and health systems that have expanded their facilities or shared plans to open new centers since June 25.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com

1. Sourthfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health opened a $5 million, 6,625-square-foot breast cancer center at its campus in Wayne, Mich., June 28.

2. Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System is set to open a 42,000-square foot cancer center July 12. The new facility will be located at St. Luke's Nampa (Idaho) Medical center and doubles the size of its current center.

3. Northeast Georgia Medical Center, an affiliate of Emory University's Winship Cancer Institute in Atlanta, opened its new Braselton (Ga.) Cancer Center to patients June 28.

4. Central Montana Medical Center in Lewiston, a 25-bed critical access hospital, has received a $6 million grant to build a cancer center, with construction slated to begin in spring 2022.



5. UT Health San Antonio will build a proton therapy center in partnership with Proton International. The 26,000-square foot facility is expected to open in September 2023.