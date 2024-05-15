FDA approves self-collection HPV screening test

The FDA approved a human papillomavirus self-collection test that can be gathered in private rooms in primary care offices, urgent care clinics and pharmacies, The Washington Post reported May 15.

The self-collection tests can make it easier for women in rural and underserved communities to be screened for the virus that can lead to cervical cancer. The test is expected to be available this summer and is already covered by private insurance, Medicaid and Medicare.

The new method could open doors for less invasive testing options, the company told the Post. It will still require a physician's order and explanation from a physician. The sample can be collected using a vaginal swab that is then sent to a lab for testing.

Self-collection will not replace standard testing during routine pelvic exams, according to the report. The collection method was previously approved for Onclarity, manufactured by Becton Dickinson.

The FDA is also reviewing an at-home collection option in coming months.