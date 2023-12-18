FDA approves expansion of cancer drug use

Welireg (belzutifan), a Merck drug co-developed by researchers at Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center, gained a new approval Dec. 14.

Based on work that began in the 1990s, UT Southwestern researchers "solved the HIF-2α protein structure, pinpointing a potential vulnerability" in the gene, according to a news release from the medical center.

The researchers then formed Peloton Therapeutics to develop and test belzutifan. Merck acquired Peloton in 2019, and the FDA approved the drug for a familial kidney cancer condition in 2021. About two years later, the approved label grew to include anyone with advanced renal cell carcinoma — the most common type of kidney cancer.