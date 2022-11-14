Dana-Farber gifted $69M for cancer research

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute received a $69 million gift from the Pan-Mass Challenge on Nov. 14.

The mostly unrestricted funds will be used for cancer research, clinical trials and treatment innovations, according to the Pan-Mass Challenge release.

The money was raised as part of PMC's 43rd 211-mile bike ride across the state of Massachusetts, which included more than 6,400 riders from 43 states. All dollars raised are donated.

"I am continually in awe of the PMC community's unwavering commitment to defy cancer with their generosity," Laurie Glimcher, MD, president and CEO of Dana-Farber, said in the release. "I am proud to be a part of this dedicated community as a seven-year rider myself."