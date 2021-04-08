Cyberattack prompts canceled cancer treatment appointments at 2 health systems

A cyberattack on a vendor serving Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan and New Bedford, Mass.-based Southcoast Health has prompted the health systems to cancel radiation treatment appointments for some of their cancer patients, local CBS affiliate WPRI reports.

Both health systems use Elekta, the vendor, for their radiation oncology services, according to the report.

"Early reports from Elekta indicate that their cloud environment that hosts LIfespan's application instance was not affected," a spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker,'s, adding that appointments were rescheduled as a precaution. Canceled appointments have been rescheduled for April 10 and April 11.

At Southcoast Health, the software outage interrupted services for about 50 patients across two of its Rhode Island radiation oncology centers. All other cancer center clinics and treatments were unaffected, and the health system was back online to resume radiation treatment services as of April 8, a spokesperson said in an email to Becker's.

Elekta became aware of the ransomware attack early April 6, a spokesperson told Becker's in an emailed statement, adding that the company expects all affected customers to be up and running as of April 8.

So far, there's been no evidence that any patient information was compromised.

"The account and the server have been contained, and we are conducting additional forensic analyses in an effort to determine the source of this attack … Elekta recognizes the inconvenience this suspension causes to its customers and to the patients these customers serve. Elekta is committed to advancing patient care and outcomes and understands that any delay in scheduled radiation therapy adds to the patients' treatment burden."

More articles on oncology:

Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Washington University launch brain tumor center

Virginia hospital expands, renames cancer center after donation from Toyota CEO

Oncologist gifts $2.1M to advance cancer care at Dignity Health

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.