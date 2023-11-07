City of Hope taps new chief clinical officer

Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope has selected Alan Bryce, MD, as the chief clinical officer of its Phoenix cancer center location, according to a Nov. 7 news release.

He will oversee not only the City of Hope Cancer Center Phoenix, but all related operations and locations across the region.

City of Hope also appointed Dr. Bryce as a professor of molecular medicine at its Translational Genomics Research Institute.

Most recently, Dr. Bryce worked for Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic as the chair of its hematology and medical oncology department in Arizona and was also the director of Mayo Clinic's Comprehensive Cancer Center, also in Phoenix.