Cancer & Blood Specialists of Arizona to open locations in Phoenix

Cancer & Blood Specialists of Arizona will provide care at three new locations in the Phoenix area as part of a partnership with the American Oncology Network, the groups said Feb. 18.

CBSA medical oncologists Tania Cortas, MD, and Mazen Khattab, MD, and gynecologic oncologists Snehal Choola, MD, and Shana Wingo, MD, will lead patient care at the facilities, opening in March.

Advanced diagnostic technologies, an expanded oral oncolytic outpatient pharmacy providing home delivery of medications, pathology and central laboratory services, and care management support are among the services to be offered across the locations.

The American Oncology Network, an alliance focused on advancing community cancer care, represents 90 physicians, and 61 nurse practitioners and physician assistants throughout 16 states.

More articles on oncology:

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute partners with Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance

Urine test accurate alternative to invasive biopsies in prostate cancer detection, study finds

Cleveland Clinic oncologist reflects on the evolution of cancer care: 4 notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.