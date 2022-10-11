Abortion bans preventing cancer patients from receiving chemotherapy

In at least two cases, patients in Ohio had to leave the state for abortions before they could get cancer treatment, The 19th reported Oct. 7.

Ohio implemented a six-week abortion ban after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, but abortions are currently allowed up to 20 weeks, as the law was blocked Sept. 14. Two affidavits obtained by The 19th from abortion providers across the state showed how complicated care became for cancer patients while the six-week ban was enacted.

Physicians have been struggling to determine how abortion legislation will affect what cancer treatments can be offered to pregnant patients. Delays in obtaining abortions has a number of consequences for these patients, including increased costs for procedures and chance of advanced cancer from delayed treatment.