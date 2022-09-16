$55M gift creates Cancer Interception Institute at Penn Medicine

Mariah Taylor -

Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania's Basser Center for BRCA received a $55 million gift from Mindy and Jon Gray, the organization said Sept. 15.

The gift will establish the Basser Cancer Interception Institute, which will focus on treatment for hereditary cancers at their earliest stages. 

The Basser team will test treatments ranging from drugs and immune-based approaches, intercept BRCA-related cancers and trial new methods of detecting cancer cells with biomarkers and artificial intelligence.

