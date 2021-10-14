5 recent cancer study findings

Recent oncology studies have focused on the proportion of U.S. cancer cases linked to physical inactivity, breast cancer patients' cannabis use, and more.

Here are five oncology-related studies Becker's has covered since Sept. 29, starting with the most recent.

1. Between 2013-16, about 3 percent of all cancer cases in the U.S. among people ages 30 and older were linked to physical inactivity, a study recently published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise found.

2. While many breast cancer patients use cannabis to relieve pain and other symptoms, few discuss the drug with their physicians, according to survey findings published Oct. 12 in Cancer. Overall, 42 percent of 612 breast cancer patients said they had used some form of cannabis, while 39 percent of all participants said they had discussed the drug with their physicians.

3. In 2018, the estimated cost of care for the 15 most common types of cancer in the U.S. was $156.2 billion, according to research published Oct. 6 in JAMA Network Open.

4. A drop in face-to-face patient interaction was the top factor contributing to oncologists' burnout during the pandemic prior to vaccine availability, according to recent survey findings.

5. Enhertu, a drug made by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, lowered the risk of death or tumor progression among patients with HER2-positive breast cancer by 72 percent compared with Kadcyla, the current standard treatment made by Roche, findings from a trial involving 500 patients.