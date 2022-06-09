5 recent cancer study findings 

Here are five recent cancer study findings:

1. Adult childhood cancer survivors are 80 percent more likely to be undertreated for cardiovascular disease risk factors, a study published June 8 in the Journal of the American Heart Association found.

2. Obese adults who achieved weight loss from bariatric surgery were associated with a 32 percent lower risk of developing cancer, a June 3 study from Cleveland Clinic found.

3. ​​Breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings dropped during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey published June 3 in JAMA Network Open found.

4. Every rectal cancer patient in a small trial taking dostarlimab, or checkpoint inhibitors, saw remission, The New York Times reported June 5.

5. The U.S. only has slightly better-than-average cancer mortality rates than other high-income countries despite spending twice as much on associated care, a study published May 27 in JAMA Health Forum found.