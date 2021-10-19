4 oncologists on the move

These four oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments over the last few weeks.

1. Irving, Texas-based Christus Health has tapped Daphanie Taylor, MD, to treat patients at Texarkana-based Christus Trinity Clinic St. Michael Oncology Clinic, according to Texarkana Today.

2. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System has appointed Kenneth Meredith, MD, a leader in robotic surgery and treating gastrointestinal cancers, as its chief of surgical oncology, according to The Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

3. Lindsay Robell, MD, a neuro-oncologist, has joined the Kalamazoo-based Cancer Network of West Michigan, a partnership between Mercy Health and Metro Health-University of Michigan Health, according to the Grand Rapids Business Journal.

4. Lynn Wilson, MD, has been tapped to be deputy chief medical officer for radiation oncology at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven (Conn.) and the Smilow Cancer Hospital Network.