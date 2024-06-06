The state of nurse retention: 5 things to know

Fewer nurses plan to leave their jobs, according to a recent survey, but other studies find more areas where hospitals can improve.

A 2024 AMN Healthcare's Nurses found 35% of nurses plan to change jobs, compared to 85% last year. Another study found the nursing workforce is 6% larger in 2023 than in 2019, and the U.S. Census Bureau found of the 5% of nurses who left during the COVID-19 pandemic, 43% plan to return.

Here are more five things to know about the state of nurse retention and workforce needs: