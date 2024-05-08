A nurse retention factor few are talking about, per Johns Hopkins

New research from Johns Hopkins suggests that relationship dynamics between nurses and leadership, peers and patients may be an underappreciated factor in retention.

The R3: the Renewal, Resilience, and Retention of Maryland Nurses Initiative launched a survey and three events for nurses to discuss their needs and satisfaction at their job.

"This report shines a light on the critical role of relationships in addressing the nursing workforce crisis. Our responses as a healthcare community are too often transactional," Cynda Rushton, PhD, RN, who leads the initiative, said in a May 2 system news release.

Nurses said they value compensation, improved schedules, professional development opportunities and other transactional interventions. But the report also found 63% of nurse comments focused on relationship dynamics between nurses and key stakeholders.