4 nurses making headlines on and off the job

Here are four nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since Oct. 6:

1. Sandra Swenor of Massachusetts credited Cindy Edwards, RN, with saving her life after the nurse stepped in to deliver compressions when the woman experienced a seizure at a concert. Ms. Swenor was then taken to Backus Hospital in Norwich, Conn., where Ms. Edwards works.

2. Lori Ouding, RN, a pediatric nurse in Chicago, received a $15,000 grant from a city program to help fund her mission of starting a year-round indoor farmer's market called Food Matters in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood. Ms. Ouding's goal for the planend food hall is to improve nutrition and food access in the community.

3. Mississippi Heroes, a nonprofit organization that celebrates nonprofessional and professional caregivers, honored Efua Asieda, RN, a nurse at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport Oct. 18. She was nominated by a former cancer patient's wife, Rachel Barajas, who said Ms. Asieda was a constant support pillar during her late husband's cancer journey, even though Ms. Asieda was not their assigned nurse.

4. Sandra Lindsay, RN, a nurse who made history last year as the first American vaccinated against COVID-19, made headlines again when she received her booster dose at New York City-based Long Island Jewish Medical Center Oct. 6.