'Another chapter in the fight': ICU nurse who was first American vaccinated gets booster

Sandra Lindsay, RN, a nurse who made history last year as the first American vaccinated against COVID-19, received her booster dose at Long Island Jewish Medical Center Oct. 6, reports ABC affiliate WABC-TV.

Ms. Lindsay is a critical care nurse and intensive care unit director at the New York City-based hospital. She received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine last December. At the time, Ms. Lindsay said her goal was not to become the first person to receive a vaccine, but to lead by example and help expel lingering skepticism about the vaccine.

"Today signifies another chapter in the fight against this deadly virus. When I decided to take the vaccine in the first place, I was committed to be a part of the solution, and I'm still committed," Ms. Lindsay said during an Oct. 6 news briefing.

Yves Duroseau, MD, the first physician in America to get the vaccine, also received his booster shot Oct. 6. Dr. Duroseau is chairman of emergency medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

Lenox Hill and Long Island Jewish Medical Center are part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.