Gig nursing platform names chief nursing officer

CareRev has promoted Susan Pasley, BSN, RN, to the role of chief nursing officer, the gig-work tech platform said Sept. 14.

Ms. Pasley was promoted to CNO after spending nearly two years as vice president of clinical solutions at the company, which connects hospitals to local healthcare talent. According to CareRev, Ms. Pasley will "help shape" the company's overall strategy and decision-making.

She started her healthcare career at Memorial Hospital of South Bend (Ind.) as a pediatric nurse, and went on to serve in leadership roles at Press Ganey and other companies.

In June, the company reportedly laid off about 100 employees.

"We continue to be bullish about our future, having just launched our new Smart Rates feature, with new hospital partnerships to be announced soon," a spokesperson told Becker's at the time.

More than 70 hospitals and systems use its digital staffing platform.