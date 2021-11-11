9 recent moves by nurses unions across the country

As labor shortages persist throughout the country, nurses unions have taken increased action to support nursing staff being impacted.

Here recent actions taken by nurses unions reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

The California Nurses Association, supporting registered nurses at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, Calif., announced an informational picket Nov. 10 over a new attendance policy.

In a series of November moves, National Nurses United spoke out Nov. 4 against Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's plans to expand advanced care-at-home programs and urged the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration Nov. 3 to adopt a permanent standard on COVID-19 across healthcare institutions

In October, National Nurses United called on the Federal Trade Commission Oct. 21 to investigate the proposed sale of five Steward Health Care hospitals in Salt Lake City to HCA Healthcare, outlined goals for the industry post-pandemic on Oct. 18 and called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate contracts some hospitals require newly hired nurses to sign as terms of employment.

The Washington State Nurses Association laid out several actions Oct. 19 it believes hospitals should take to improve working conditions.

The Oregon Nurses Association on Oct. 8 recommended a series of actions to improve retention in the field. The organization also called out hospitals for 'blanket' vaccine exemption rejections on Oct. 1.