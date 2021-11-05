Nurses slam Kaiser Permanente's hospital-at-home push

National Nurses United pushed back against hospital-at-home programs in a Nov. 4 statement, arguing such programs do not offer patients the same level of care and threaten to cut nurses' jobs.

The union specifically named Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's plans to expand advanced care-at-home programs, which employ iPads and other digital technology so patients can be monitored remotely 24/7. Kaiser partnered with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic in May to invest in Medically Home Group, a Boston-based tech services company that provides a virtual and physical delivery model for hospital-at-home programs.

"Nurses are horrified by Kaiser's attempts to redefine what constitutes a hospital and what counts as nursing care," the union statement said.

"Not only does this program endanger the imminent safety and lives of patients, it completely undermines the central role registered nurses play in hands-on care that patients need to safely heal and recover … We reject Kaiser's assertion that iPads, cameras, monitors, and the occasional visit by likely lesser-skilled and unlicensed personnel are in any way comparable to the skilled, expert nursing care and social-emotional support that we RNs provide every moment of every shift."

The union also said programs that support care outside hospital walls may cut RN staffing, place undue burden on patients' unpaid caregivers and family members, and worsen racial disparities between who is sent home for care and who receives care in the hospital.

"If hospitals incentivize the option of being sent home with lower prices, it will likely be patients living in already medically underserved communities — who are often Black, Indigenous, brown and other patients of color — pressured to make that choice," the union said.

Health systems heading up hospital-at-home programs say they offer patients advanced care from the comfort of their homes at a lower cost, lower hospital admission rates and support flexible capacity. Last month, Kaiser and Mayo launched a coalition along with other large systems to properly regulate hospital-at-home models and transform laws that currently link hospital medicine to a building to include a virtual model.

In November 2020, CMS created the Acute Hospital Care at home program to reimburse hospitals for home-based care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Kaiser Permanente and Mayo Clinic and will update the report as more information becomes available.