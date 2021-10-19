Nurses union calls for incentive pay, bonuses from Washington hospitals

As many nurses and front-line workers go on strike during the staffing crisis, the Washington State Nurses Association laid out several actions Oct. 19 it recommends hospitals take to improve working conditions.

According to a union press release, these actions include:

Ending mandatory overtime policies

Retention bonuses for those who have continued working throughout the pandemic

Incentive pay for those who take extra shifts

Incentive pay and appropriate orientation for those who do extra work or shifts outside of their department

Improving staffing levels by posting enough positions in all job categories and actively working to fill those positions

"We've heard near-unani­mous agree­ment around the problem," said Julia Barcott, RN, a critical care nurse in Toppenish and union leader. ​"That's great. But only one voice in this conver­sa­tion has the ability to immedi­ately begin fixing this problem, and that's the hospi­tals. It's past time we saw meaningful action and policy changes from them, for the sake of our front­line workers and for patients and families across the state."