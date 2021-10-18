National nurses union outlines goals for society, healthcare post-pandemic

Listen
Registered nurses from across the U.S. took to the National Nurses United convention Oct.12-14 to pass resolutions for society in light of the pandemic: a society based on care focusing on workers’ rights, Medicare for All, global health and vaccine equity, and racial and gender justice, according to an Oct. 15 release from the union.
Five key takeaways:
- The union called for greater investment in and public oversight of national PPE stockpiles.
- It proposed a campaign against profit-driven healthcare restructuring and permanent life-threatening crisis of care standards.
- It called for supporting legislative, legal, and collective efforts to end gender pay disparities.
- The union called for elimination of all health disparities based on race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability, where one lives, or immigration status
- Members declared racism and white supremacy to be public health crises.