5 recent moves from nurse unions

As labor shortages persist throughout the country, nurses unions have taken increased action to support nursing staff.

Here are five recent actions taken by nurses unions reported by Becker's Hospital Review since March 17, starting with the most recent:

1. Nurses from Washington, D.C.-based Howard University Hospital and the university's student medical center have announced plans to strike later this month, reported the DCist April 4. The plans, submitted by the District of Columbia Nurses Association, state plans for the strike to go ahead on April 11 and will involve nurses,dietitians, pharmacists and social workers.

2. Nurses at AHMC Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif., began a one-day strike March 30, according to the hospital and the California Nurses Association. The nurses say they are striking over what they describe as lack of staffing of nurses and ancillary staff, including nursing assistants and environmental services workers.

3. Registered nurses at Longmont (Colo.) United Hospital voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United, according to hospital and union statements.

4. Amid contract negotiations, more than 15,000 members of the Minnesota Nurses Association who work at 15 facilities in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas have launched a campaign highlighting their requests regarding staffing, patient care and wages.

5. Registered nurses and healthcare professionals at Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital have voted to join the National Union of Healthcare Workers, according to a March 16 union news release.