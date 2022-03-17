Tenet nurses in California vote to change unions

Registered nurses and healthcare professionals at Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital have voted to join the National Union of Healthcare Workers, according to a March 16 union news release.

The 77-23 vote covers more than 800 workers at the hospital, who were previously represented by the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals. Workers joining the National Union of Healthcare Workers include registered nurses, social workers, case managers, occupational therapists, clinical lab scientists, speech therapists, physical therapists and pharmacists.

"We're excited to be joining a union that will empower us to improve our working conditions and provide better care for our patients," Sue Tomol, a registered nurse at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital, said in the union news release. "There is so much we want to accomplish to provide the highest quality care that our patients and community deserve. Now we're going to have the resources and support to get the job done."

United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals said it had no comment on the vote.

The vote to switch unions comes after National Union of Healthcare Workers members at three Tenet hospitals in Southern California, including Fountain Valley, approved contracts last year. The contract for Fountain Valley workers covered about 700 workers who were already represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers, according to the union news release.

Becker's reached out to Tenet and will add a comment if one is received.