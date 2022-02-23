4 recent moves from nurses unions

As labor shortages persist throughout the country, nurses unions have taken increased action to support nursing staff.

Here are four recent actions taken by nurses unions reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Feb. 1, starting with the most recent:

1. Workers at Community Medical Center in Missoula, Mont., filed a class-action lawsuit Feb. 16 against their employer for alleging underpaying them. The Montana Nurses Association, which is not a plaintiff in the lawsuit but represents nurses at Community Medical Center, told Becker's the union will continue to support nurses and looks forward to them getting correct payment.

2. In the wake of a 10-month strike, nurses at Worcester, Mass.-based Saint Vincent Hospital are voting on whether to decertify the Massachusetts Nurses Association at the hospital, according to WBUR.

3. Burlington, Vt.-based UVM Medical Center and the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals reached an agreement that includes wage increases and a $5,000 bonus for technical employees, according to a Feb. 14 joint news release shared with Becker's.

4. Nurses at Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.-based NewYork-Presbyterian-Hudson Valley Hospital voted Feb. 1 to approve a first union contract at the hospital, according to the union that represents them.