NewYork-Presbyterian-Hudson Valley Hospital nurses approve 1st labor deal

Nurses at Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.-based NewYork-Presbyterian-Hudson Valley Hospital voted overwhelmingly Feb. 1 to approve a first union contract at the hospital, according to the union that represents them.

The agreement covers about 250 nurses at NYP-Hudson Valley, who had been without a contract since joining the New York State Nurses Association in December 2018.

"I am so proud of the caring, commitment and perseverance of my fellow nurses," Lorraine Fontana, RN, said in a news release. "This first contract lays a solid foundation for us to build a strong union that will improve our working conditions and patient care conditions at Hudson Valley Hospital for years to come."

Contract provisions highlighted by the union include a staffing committee to establish unit-based staffing guidelines; annual 3 percent retention raises; additional vacation and holiday benefits; and increased tuition reimbursement.

In a statement shared with Becker's, the hospital praised the labor deal.

"We are pleased to have reached a contract agreement with NYSNA that underscores our commitment to, and appreciation for, our remarkable nurses," the statement said. "With this agreement, which has now been ratified by union membership, we are making a significant investment in our dedicated nursing team, while ensuring our hospital's continued ability to deliver the highest quality care for our community."

The New York State Nurses Association represents more than 42,000 members statewide.