4 nurses making headlines on and off the job

Here are four nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since Oct. 25:

The American Academy of Nursing has selected Linda Burnes Bolton, DrPH, RN,, Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai chief nursing officer emeritus, to receive the 2022 Lifetime Legacy Award.

For the second year in a row, Megan Pint, RN, a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, hand-made Halloween costumes for the babies, NBC affiliate KARE reported Oct. 31.

After working in New York City at the height of the pandemic, Tampa, Fla., nurse Carla Sieber, DNP, APRN, traveled back to run the New York City Marathon on Nov. 6, according to CBS affiliate WTSP. Ms. Sieber is a critical care nurse at Tampa General Hospital.

Nicole Horochowski, RN, an ICU nurse at Advent Health Orlando (Fla.), was at a Broadway show in New York City when she noticed a man collapse after a possible mini stroke. The nurse stepped in to hand the patron off to EMTs during the show, NBC affiliate WNBC reported Nov. 1.