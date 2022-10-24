American Academy of Nursing honors Cedars-Sinai CNO with lifetime legacy award

Linda Burnes Bolton, DrPH, RN, FAAN, Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai chief nursing officer emeritus was selected to receive the 2022 Lifetime Legacy Award from the American Academy of Nursing.

Ms. Burnes Bolton is being recognized for her leadership throughout her 50-year career to improve patient care, advance health equity and promote the nursing profession, according to an Oct 24. news release shared with Becker's.

She joined Cedars-Sinai in 1971 and had numerous leadership positions including senior vice president and chief health equity officer before retiring in 2022. She also served as president of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership, the National Black Nurses Association and the American Academy of Nursing.

She was a member of the board of trustees of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, chair of the RWJF National Advisory Committee for Transforming Care at the Bedside and Veterans Affairs Commission on Nursing and vice-chair of the RWJF Initiative on the Future of Nursing at the Institute of Medicine.