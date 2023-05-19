Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Nashville hospital

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Nashville, Tenn.-based TriStar Centennial Medical Center by Kathy Stark, the wife of a former patient at the facility who died in a fire caused by a defibrillator in November 2022, ABC affiliate WKRN reported May 19.

The patient, Bobby Ray Stark, was receiving treatment in the hospital for bed sores and a foot infection. He had other underlying conditions as well including blindness and weakness on one side due to a previous stroke, the outlet reported.

Court documents obtained by the news outlet state that his death occurred when he was wearing a non-rebreather mask to provide oxygen due to his condition when he coded and hospital workers attempted to revive him using a defibrillator shock. However, the mask was not removed prior to the shock and the spark mixed with the highly-flammable oxygen causing fire, significant burns and later that day led to his death.

Becker's reached out to TriStar Centennial for comment and did not immediately receive a response. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.