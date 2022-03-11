UMass Memorial faces employee wage lawsuit from Kronos attack

UMass Memorial Health employees have filed a lawsuit against the Worcester, Mass.-based system, claiming they did not receive wages owed to them after hackers infiltrated the payroll system in December.

On Dec. 11, hackers unleashed a ransomware attack on human resources management company Ultimate Kronos Group. The attack affected healthcare providers that use the company's software platforms for scheduling, timekeeping, payroll and human resources.

In the month following the attack, 11 hospitals and health systems reported payment issues, with UMass Memorial Health among them. On March 9, Danielle Pallotta and Cheryl Laflamme, registered nurses at the system, filed a lawsuit to address UMass Memorial Health's alleged "unlawful withholding of wages."

Ms. Pallotta and Ms. Laflamme are not the first healthcare workers to sue their employers over Kronos-related payroll issues. On Feb. 16, workers at Community Medical Center in Missoula, Mont. — another hospital that reported payroll issues amid the Kronos attack — filed a lawsuit accusing their employer of underpaying them.