Teen who posed as PA at 2 hospitals gets prison time

A teenager who posed as a physician assistant at two Texas hospitals was sentenced to five years in prison March 26, NBC affiliate KRIS 6 News reported.

In December 2022, Zachry Bailey pleaded guilty to forgery and practicing as a physician assistant without a license at Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area and Corpus Christi Medical Center Doctors Regional.

After Mr. Bailey violated the terms of his probation and accumulated additional felony convictions in Oklahoma, a Texas judge agreed to revoke his probation and sentence him to two concurrent five-year prison terms during a hearing this week.

Mr. Bailey has 30 days to appeal the decision.

Read the full article here.