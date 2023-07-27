Suspect charged in shooting of Texas physician

A suspect has been charged in the July 25 shooting of a Texas physician at Cedar Hill Methodist Family Health Center, according to a July 26 report from Fox4.

Bryan McGee, 34, has been charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Fox4.

Police have also released bodycam and dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the shootout between authorities and Mr. McGee. Police said McGee fired at officers during a confrontation after the initial shooting.

Police said McGee was attempting to shoot his ex-girlfriend who worked at the facility, according to reports.

The physician was initially taken to a local hospital but has since been released, according to Fox4. No further information about him or his injury was released.