Pennsylvania nurse charged with killing 2 patients

A Pennsylvania nurse was charged May 24 with "administering lethal doses of unnecessary medication" that killed two patients and hospitalized another, according to the state attorney general's office.

Heather Pressdee, 40, is charged with giving lethal doses of insulin to three patients, two of whom are not diabetic, at a skilled nursing facility in Chicora, Pa. A 55-year-old man died Dec. 4, a 83-year-old man died Dec. 25 and a 73-year-old man was hospitalized Aug. 31 after seizing.

A criminal complaint document alleges that Ms. Pressdee provided care for all three right before they were transported to a hospital for hypoglycemia.

She is charged with two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, three counts of neglect of a care-dependent person, three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of aggravated assault.

Ms. Pressdee's graduate registered nurse permit is null and void, though her registered nurse license is active.

The charges list 12 healthcare facilities in which Pressdee has allegedly been "disciplined for abusive behavior toward patients and/or staff at each facility resulting in her resigning or being terminated," including Quality Life Services, the location of the accusations.