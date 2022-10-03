MUSC employee dies in Charleston hospital

An employee of the Medical University of South Carolina died Sept. 30 in one of the system's Charleston hospital facilities, prompting a multiagency investigation.

Details and information about the fatality are limited at this time. A spokesperson for MUSC, Heather Woolwine, confirmed the employee death with Live 5 News WCSC Oct. 2, and shared the following statement:

"Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities. Given the nature of the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide more detail or comments at this time."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Charleston Police Department, MUSC Public Safety and coroner's office are involved in investigations.

In August, a 41-year-old MUSC employee was killed in an electrical accident while working on an electrical panel in a research facility on the system's Charleston campus.