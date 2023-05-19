Massachusetts General Hospital employee charged in rifle incident on property

A man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after allegedly bringing a rifle on the property of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, according to a police report shared with Becker's.

The man's name is redacted from the police report. A hospital spokesperson confirmed that the incident took place May 17 and that the individual is a Massachusetts General Hospital employee.

About 8:15 p.m., police were dispatched to an area of Fleet Street for a report of a man experiencing a mental breakdown while reportedly carrying a hunting rifle, police said.

Dispatch initially reported that the man "called 911 and stated that he heard God telling him that if he did not want to be shot that he should bring his rifle out and also that the police were out to kill him," police said.

Officers eventually made contact with the man via his cellphone and determined the man was on the Massachusetts General Hospital property. A physician also communicated that the man was on the hospital property.

Police said a hospital security officer was able to make contact with the man "and requested that he place the object he was carrying on the ground; not knowing that it was a rifle as it was covered by a shower curtain."

An officer took possession of the rifle from hospital security while another officer walked the man to the emergency entrance with hospital security, police said. Custody of the rifle was transferred to a detective.

Police said it is unknown what the intention of the man was in bringing the rifle.

"Boston Police responded to an individual in distress on the MGH campus," the hospital said in a statement shared with Becker's. "The incident was quickly resolved, and no one was harmed. No patients were affected and the hospital remained open and operating normally. We appreciate the quick actions of all involved including our colleagues and the Boston Police Department."

Police said officers were informed that the man "had a history of psychosis" and that the man claimed he "bought something he shouldn't have, took it, and that was the reason he was acting in this manner."

Police also said the man claimed he "got the rifle from his grandfather because he thought it was a cool old antique."

A physician informed police that the man would be transferred to an inpatient locked psychiatric unit, police said. The man was released from police custody and charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm.