Lawsuit: Former St. Louis hospital CEO owed damages in wake of resignation

The former CEO of South City Hospital in St. Louis claims in a lawsuit that conditions of a separation agreement were not met, the St. Louis Business Journal reported Oct. 10.

Gregory Brentano filed the lawsuit in St. Louis County Circuit Court nearly two years after SA Acquisition Group finalized its purchase of the hospital out of bankruptcy on Jan. 19, 2021. The hospital was known as St. Alexius Hospital and was renamed South City Hospital.

Mr. Brentano's lawsuit says he resigned in December 2021 and had a separation agreement that included "certain considerations" until August 2022, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

However, the hospital's owners "stopped their performance [in May] and failed to uphold their end of the contract," the lawsuit states, according to the newspaper. The lawsuit says this occurred days before the hospital was sold to Glendale, Calif.-based American Healthcare Systems.

SA Hospital, American Healthcare Systems and a Human Resources provider, Modern HR are defendants in the lawsuit, which claims American Healthcare Systems assumed the separation agreement and "should have continued to perform and abide" by it, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

Attorneys for SA Hospital and Mr. Brentano did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the newspaper. American Healthcare Systems and Modern HR also did not immediately respond to the newspaper's requests for comment. A spokesperson for the hospital was unavailable when contacted by Becker's.

Mr. Brentano is seeking damages exceeding $25,000.

