Lab owner sentenced to prison for role in $463M fraud scheme

A Georgia laboratory owner was sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in a scheme that submitted more than $463 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare.

Minal Patel, 44, owner of LabSolutions, conspired to submit claims for genetic and other laboratory testing that patients did not need, according to an Aug. 18 Justice Department news release. Medicare paid about $187 million for the fraudulent claims that were submitted between July 2016 and August 2019. Mr. Patel personally received more than $21 million from Medicare in connection with the scheme.

A federal jury in December found that Mr. Patel conspired with patient brokers, telemedicine companies and call centers to target Medicare beneficiaries with telemarketing calls falsely stating that Medicare covered such tests.

The case was brought as part of Operation Double Helix, a federal law enforcement action focused on fraudulent genetic cancer testing that has resulted in charges against dozens of defendants associated with telemedicine companies and cancer genetic testing laboratories.