Kentucky nurse accused of killing patient worked at another hospital until arrest

A nurse accused of killing a patient at Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) by intentional "medical maltreatment" worked at another hospital until she was arrested, according to WKYT.

Eyvette Hunter, RN, was indicted in the death of James Morris on Aug. 23, and her nursing license was suspended. According to Lexington police, Ms. Hunter administered lorazepam, a sedative, to Mr. Morris without a physician's order on April 30 while working at Baptist Health Lexington. The 97-year-old patient died on May 5 as a result of those actions, police said.

Baptist Health Lexington fired Ms. Hunter on April 30, but she continued to work at a Lexington-based UK HealthCare hospital as a travel nurse until her arrest on Aug. 23, according to WKYT.



"Ms. Hunter was not a UK employee but had been placed at the University as a traveling nurse by an outside placement agency," a UK spokesperson said in a statement to WKYT. "Our understanding is that she was suspended by the Kentucky Board of Nursing on Monday and the University only learned of the suspension Tuesday. UK HealthCare immediately released her from her duties upon learning of the suspension and indictment."