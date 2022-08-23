Kentucky nurse charged with murder in death of patient

A nurse was charged with murder Aug. 23 for allegedly causing the death of a 97-year-old patient at Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.), the Lexington Police Department said in a statement.

Eyvette Hunter, RN, was indicted in the death of James Morris. Ms. Hunter "intentionally performed actions of medical maltreatment" to Mr. Morris on April 30, and he died as a result of those actions on May 5, police said.

Ms. Hunter's nursing license was also suspended Aug. 23, according to the Kentucky Board of Nursing.

The order suspending her license said Ms. Hunter administered lorazepam, a sedative, to Mr. Morris without a physician's order, according to WKYT. Another nurse found the patient a short time later with labored breathing, and he died May 5. His cause of death was listed as aspirational pneumonia.

Ms. Hunter admitted to administering the drug to Mr. Morris without an order, according to WKYT.



"We have learned that a former nurse at our hospital has been arrested on criminal charges. The nurse has not worked here since April 30," Baptist Health said in an Aug. 23 statement, according to WKYT. "The nurse was terminated and was reported to the Kentucky Board of Nursing. The hospital has fully cooperated with the police investigation. Patient care and safety are always our top priorities. Out of respect for the family and because this is a criminal matter, we are not able to talk about the investigation."