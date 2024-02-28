Judge denies request to delay closure of HSHS hospitals

A Wisconsin judge denied an orthopedic practice's request for a temporary injunction that sought to delay the closure of two Hospital Sisters Health System-owned hospitals in the state, according to court records.

Springfield, Ill.-based HSHS announced Jan. 22 that it would close its Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls. The hospitals are planned to close by April 21. Altoona, Wis.-based Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine sought to keep the hospitals open until at least July 21. The practice alleged its contract with HSHS requires a 180-day notice to terminate its relationship and that no such notice was given.

The practice's president, Austin Crow, MD, said in a statement that they are ready to work with HSHS out of court to address the system's concerns.

"We filed the suit with eyes wide open, knowing that the Court would face a difficult decision, and we appreciate how re-opening all the services and programs HSHS has forced close ahead of the announced closure date may be impractical and financially prohibitive given how HSHS has operated since January 22."

An HSHS spokesperson said the system was pleased with the outcome of the hearing and "will continue to follow [its] thoughtful wind-down process, as planned," according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is part of OakLeaf Medical Network, which is hoping to purchase some of the hospital properties slated for closure.